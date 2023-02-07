Rebecca Hunt nee Fahey, Clonmel

Toor, Ballypatrick and formerly Poulnagunoge, Clonmel.

Rebecca passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Patricia and Davey and her brother Paddy, she will be sadly missed by her husband John, sons Seán and Theo, brothers Tom, David, Robert and Ray, sisters Majella, Mary, Martina, Joanne and Madelene, aunt Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook Page.