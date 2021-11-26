Raymond Meagher, Templemore

Cloone and formerly Patrick Street, Templemore.

25th of November 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Beloved husband of Mary and father of Thomas, Fergal and fond uncle of Francis.

Sadly missed by his daughters in law Colette, Mona and Yvonne, beloved grandchildren, Molly, Zara, Erin, Erik, Charlie, Freja, Robbie, Emma and Sean, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, Fr. Brendan (Brazil) , nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s association c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.

House strictly private please.

