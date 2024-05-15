Raymond Delaney, Carrigatoher

Carrigatoher Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 14th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Margaret & Paddy.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann & cherished family Niamh, Sarah, Maeve & Michael and his dear Grandson Iarlaith, Sons in law Ronan & Stephen, and by Rory. Brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Raymond Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Carrigatoher (E45 VY33) on Thursday from 4 to 8 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Ballywilliam Church on Friday for Requiem mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard Silvermines.

Family flowers only – donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.