Raymond Clarke – Nenagh

Carney, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his brother Ernest. Sadly missed by his brothers George, Cecil and Bertie, sister-in-law Ann, niece Averil, nephew Robert and his partner Denise, grandniece Grace and grandnephew Beauden, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Peace Perfect Peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Wednesday evening from 6:30p.m. to 8p.m.

Followed by private cremation.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding wearing of face masks and handshaking. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so below.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Nenagh Hospital and St. James Hospital Dublin.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence