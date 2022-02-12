Ralph Williams, Portumna, Co. Galway

Williams Honeycrust Bakery, Abbey Street, Portumna, Co. Galway.

Ralph died peacefully on Thursday 10th February in the loving care of the staff in Portumna Retirement Village.

He is predeceased by his wife Mary, sister Val (Mullins), brothers Tony, Frank, Billy, Basil and PJ.

Sadly missed by his nephew Tony, sister Maureen (Keane), brothers in law, sisters in law. nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Baker, confectioner, shop keeper, business man, mechanic, story teller, sweet supplier, language guru, an endless list develops if everyone told the story of how they remember Ralph.

He was so much to so many.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

Ralph will repose in Portumna Retirement Village, Sunday, 13th February, from 4pm to 6pm.

Please note face masks are mandatory for indoor gathering, hand gel use and social distancing is recommended in keeping with Public Health guidelines to reduce Covid transmission.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Ralph’s soul on Monday, 14th February, at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Portumna.

The Mass will be streamed on the following link here.

The burial will take place immediately afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Portumna where Ralph will be laid to rest beside his wife Mary and his brother Tony.

Family flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to Galway Hospice on the link – Hospice Donations.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence