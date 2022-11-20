Professor Roger G.H. Downer

President Emeritus of the University of Limerick. Of Graigue, Nenagh Co. Tipperary and formerly Belfast, N. Ireland & Waterloo , Ontario Canada, on the 19th of November 2022 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply missed by his loving wife Jean, son Kevin, daughters Katie and Tara, daughter in law Carla, sons in law Darrell and Aiden, grandchildren Stephanie, Justin, Ronan, Adam, Emmett, Hayley, Vincent & Edmund relatives, colleagues & many friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Monday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to St Flannan’s Church of Ireland Cathedral Killaloe (V94FD36) for funeral service at 11am. Followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, Portroe (E45WP98).

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

For those who wish to send condolences, share memories or stories with the Downer family, they may do so in the Condolences section below.

Roger’s funeral service can be viewed on