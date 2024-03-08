Professor Patricia Morris-Thompson, California, London and Nenagh

California & late of London & Annbrook Nenagh.

Peacefully at UCLA Hospital California on Feb 1st 2024.

Predeceased by her beloved mother Nonie, sisters Monica O’Brien & Jane Devaney and sister in law Bernie Morris.

Will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Matt & sons Luke and Sean. Her dear father Jimmy Morris and her brothers and sisters Marian, Martin, Con, Bernadette, Seamus, Gerard & Martina. Aunts, uncles, Daughter in law Rachel, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Trisha Rest In Peace.

Mass for Trisha will take place at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, this Monday at 2pm.

Livestream of her Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Burial of her ashes will take place at a later date.