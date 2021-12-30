PJ (Podge) Cooke, Thurles and formerly Laois

Moyne Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles and formerly Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles and Rathdowney, Co Laois.

Died peacefully on December 29th, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by his son Conor, parents Pa-Joe and Breda, sister Olive.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter Adrienne, son Derek and his partner Ayessa, their mother Catherine, grandchildren Lee, Faye, Dylan, Sonny and Esmee Lua, sister Teena (Maher), brothers David and Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

Private family cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium on Monday.

Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at a later date.

Family flowers only.