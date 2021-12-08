PJ O’Connor

Shallee House, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. 6th December 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Cork.

Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Margaret and brother Jim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carmel, sons Michael, Anthony and James, daughter Katherine, daughter in law Oonagh, son in law James, sister Mary, brothers in law Tim and Denis, nieces Marie and Grainne, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully, on Friday 10th December for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie/ballinahinch-killoscullyparish

Burial afterwards in Kilnerath Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence