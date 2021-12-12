PJ Fogarty, Thurles

Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Annie, son in law Peter.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Eileen, sons Tom, Edward, Patrick and Daniel, daughters Maureen (O’Connell) and Ann (O’Grady), 15 grandchildren, daughters in law Anna, Elaine and Fiona, son in law Noel, brother Donie, sisters Tessie (Maher) and Bridget (Fogarty), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, fantastic neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 TD36) on Tuesday 14th December from 3pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 15th December at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be live streamed here: www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

