PJ Cullinan, Newcastle

Late of Clashganny, Newcastle, Clonmel.

Passed away peacefully at home in the tender care of his family after a short illness.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Elsie and his brother Michael and sister-in-law Helen.

Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Ann (nee O’Neill), his sons John, Alan and Lee, daughter Claire (Whelan), brothers Martin, Noel and Anthony, sisters Frances (O’Gorman) and Caroline (Hayes), his daughters-in-law Sarah, Bríd, and Eimear, his son-in-law Shane, his cherished grandchildren, Ellie, Hannah, Adam, Cara, Emma, Tadhg, Molly and Cáit, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass on Thursday followed by burial in Mollough (New) Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the South Tipperary Hospice Movement.