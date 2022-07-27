PJ Butler, Thurles

Coumnagella, Cureeney, Kilcommon, Thurles.

July 26th 2022 in his 94th year.

Passed away peacefully in the kind and loving care of the staff of University Hospital, Limerick surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty, his infant daughter Mary, his parents Patrick and Nora, his brothers Nicholas and Matthew and his sisters Nora and Bridie.

Dearly loved father to Nora, Gerard, Mary, Kathleen, Breda and Dolores, his daughter in law Cora, his sons in law Paudie, Seamus, Paddy and Seamus, his much cherished 21 grandchildren and great grandchild, his sisters Mary and Margaret, and brother in law Ned, his nieces, nephews, all his wonderful carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

“May his gentle soul Rest in Peace”

Reposing this Thursday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 o’clock to 7.30.

Arriving on Friday afternoon to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

PJ’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: http://funeralslive.ie/pj-butler/