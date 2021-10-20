Pierce “Pierie” O’Rourke, Coalbrook.

Clashduff, Coalbrook, Thurles.

19th October 2021.

Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his father, mother, brothers & sisters.

He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule on Thursday evening from 5 o’clock with prayers at 7.

Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Friday morning at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

