Pierce (Buddy) O’Dwyer, Kilsheelan

Ormond Stores, Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary.

Buddy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his son Pierce and sister Kitty he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, sons Seán, Michéal and Thomás, daughters Siobhán, Anna, Caitríona, Rosie and Carmel, his twenty-two grandchildren, brother Johnny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday afternoon (March 20th) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday (March 21st) to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 2.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via Youtube https://youtu.be/89Bxou_S3oo or the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/kilsheelankilcashparish.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.