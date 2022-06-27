Pierce (Bertie) Buckley, Cahir

Knocka, Cahir

Pierce (musician and psychotherapist) passed away peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He will be very sadly missed by his wife Maureen, sons Pierce, Gerard, James and William, daughter Karen, sisters Mary and Maura, son-in-law Raymond, daughters-in-law Dee, Mairead and Suzi, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége to leave his home on Wednesday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Nicholas’ Church, Grange, for 11:30am funeral service.

Burial afterwards in Derrygrath Cemetery.

No flowers, please.

Donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus ‘Home From Home’.

URL of mass: https://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan