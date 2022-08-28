Phyllis Wilson (née Armitage), Borrisokane

Cloughkeating, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sam.

Predeceased by her brother Fred and sister Eithel, her beloved husband Colin Dickson (England).

Much loved by her sister Florrie, brother Des, sister in law Eileen, brother in law Albert.

Sadly missed by her step children, John, Mark, Peter, Shirley, Jenny, Cheryll, Caroline, grandchildren and their families. Niece’s and nephews, Alan, Kenneth, Trevor, Donald, Victor, Hollie, Glenn, Andrew, Dimpna, Adel, Lisa and Neil. Relatives neighbours and friends.

At Rest.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St Kieran’s Church Cloughjordan, on Monday afternoon for service at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the Nenagh road cemetery Borrisokane.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice.