Phyllis Walsh née Gardiner, Mullinahone

Modeshill, Mullinahone.

June 28th 2023 peacefully at her residence.

Pre-deceased by her loving sister Patricia (Sheehan).

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Philip, son PJ, sister Kathleen, daughter-in-law Karen, sister-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law Godfrey and John, nieces Mary, Bridget, Fiona and Orla, nephews Michael and John, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal at 7.15pm to St Michael’s Church Mullinahone for prayers at 7.30.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery Killaghy, Mullinahone.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, you may view Phyllis’s Funeral Mass on the following link; https://irishlivestream.com/viewingroom1

Family Flowers only please.

Donation if desired to a charity close to Phyllis’s heart; Save African Slum Children Association (S.A.S.C.A)