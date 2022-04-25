Phyllis Scally nee Slater, Thurles and Philadelphia

Ballycurrane, Thurles and formerly Philadelphia, USA

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Leroy and Mary. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Eugene, sister Nancy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousin Judy, relatives, Ardeen community, neighbours and friends

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 12 noon which will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/hugh-ryans (password Scally)

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.