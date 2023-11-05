Phyllis O’ Toole (née Quinlan), Templemore

Phyllis O’ Toole

Park Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Joe and son Laurence, peacefully in in her 97th Year in the loving care of the staff of Mount Carmel, Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her loving Daughters Geraldine, Mary and Josephine, sons PJ, Tony, Simon, Jim, Michael, Stephen, David, Francis, Paul and Peter, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, Relatives and Friends.

May Phyllis rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Monday Evening 5 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.