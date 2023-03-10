Phyllis McKenna (Née Kennedy), Borrisokane

Ballyhaden, Borrisokane.

Dearly missed by her loving husband, Tony, heartbroken daughter, Deirdre and sons Malachy and Tony: adored grandchildren, Marky, Rebekah, Mally, Ava and Ewan and Sadhbh: daughters in law Sarah-Lyn and Ann and all her brothers and sisters both home and abroad.

May Phyllis’s gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Sullivan’s funeral home, Main Street Borrisokane 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning from her residence Ballyhaden to SS Peter & Pauls church Borrisokane arriving at 11.15am for funeral mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the Pike Cemetery Ballingarry.

URL Live Stream for Funeral Mass: https://www.borrisokaneparish.ie/?page_id=26