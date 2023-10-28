Phyllis Maunsell, Clonmel

Sheehy Terrace, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Phyllis passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Friday morning surrounded by her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy, daughter Claire, son Vincent and grandson Jack. Beloved mother of Jimmy, Margaret, Ann, Kevin, Catriona, Mary, Tracy, Emmet and Adrian, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal tomorrow Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel. https://www.idonate.ie/cause/carecancer

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.