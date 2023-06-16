Phyllis Lewis, Kildare and Dunkerrin

Ironhill, Suncroft, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dunkerrin Village Co. Offaly.

Died 15th June 2023. Peacefully in the wonderful care of her daughter Susan Bailey.

Predeceased by her parents William and Alice, brothers Gus and Martin, sisters Lily and Bridie.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters and sons, brother Bill (Wales) sisters Dolly and Margaret, grandchildren, great grand daughters, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in St Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin E56 DY61 on Saturday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass Sunday at 2pm in Dunkerrin Church. Interment in Bonaham Cemetery, Rathcabbin.