Phyllis Galvin nee Kavanagh, Two Mile Borris

The Shambles, Blackcastle, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, sisters Noreen, Betty, Mary, Margaret, Anne and Kathleen, brother Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Michael, Tommy and Anthony, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters in law Sharman and Ann, beloved Henry and Peter, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her Residence on Wednesday from 12 noon to 6pm for family and friends.

Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Thursday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed www.rhealy.ie/funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare and Mo Chara.

Following Covid guidelines please wear a mask and refrain from handshaking.

