Phyllis Fitzpatrick (nee Trears), Holycross & Cork City

Phyllis Fitzpatrick nee Trears

Glenbane Lower, Holycross, Thurles, and formerly of Montenotte, Cork City.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter (former An Garda Síochána). Will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Colette and Olivia, sons in law Niall and Ian, grandchildren Milo and Olivia, brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, sister in law Mary, relatives, carers, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 6th November, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday 7th at 11am.

Private burial on Monday 8th in St Finbarr’s cemetery, Cork.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed here – https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

