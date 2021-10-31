Phyllis Kennedy, Lorrha

Lisagadda, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Removal from Sullivan’s funeral home main street Borrisokane on Monday afternoon at 1:15 pm to St Ruadhan’s Church Lorrha (VIA ) Lisagadda for funeral mass at 2 pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to Ferbane Care Center.

Please adhere to current guidelines in regard to social distancing, face masks and handshaking.

The family would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence