Phoebe Jean Lewis nee Parson, Roscrea

The Glen, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband George, sons Ivan and Robert, daughter-in-law Gloria, grandchildren George and Robert, brothers Henry and Robert, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm

(Please observe health guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking. Face masks to be worn at all times).

Private removal from her residence on Sunday afternoon at 2pm arriving in Bourney Church for Funeral Service at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

House private please.

“Safe in the Arms of Jesus”

