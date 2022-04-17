Philomena Ryan (nee Kennedy), Thurles

Stradavoher, Thurles.

Peacefully, with the same grace and dignity with which she lived her life, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter Una’s home.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, baby son William, brother Joe and close cousin Moire Mernagh.

She will be sadly missed by her son Gerard, daughters Una and Siobhan, adored grandchildren Aoibhinn, Aoife, Daithí and Cathal, daughter-in-law Sinead, sons-in-law Greg and Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives, special friend Eileen, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 18th April from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 19th April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The mass can be viewed on thurlesparish.ie.