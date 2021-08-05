Philomena ‘Phil’ O’Donovan (nee Teehan), Newtown & Ballynonty

Philomena (Phil) O’Donovan nee Teehan

Youghalarra, Newtown, Nenagh & Late of Ballynonty. Suddenly at Sue Ryder Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Con and son Damien. Deeply regretted by her loving family Caroline, Brendan, Jacqueline and Adrian. Grandchildren Shannon, Brian & Amy. Sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. The Residents of Sue Ryder House Nenagh, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. May Phil Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulation regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Her remains will arrive at The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra on Sunday for Requiem mass at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Youghalarra Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the funeral mass on the ‘portroeburgessyoughal’ Youtube page.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

