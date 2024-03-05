Philomena (Phyllis) Larkin, Kilsheelan

Kilsheelan Village, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Phyllis (in her 93rd year) passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her first husband Raymond (Hanrahan) and her second husband Richard (Larkin), she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Ray, daughter Sinéad, grandchildren Raymond, Karen, Patrick, Sarah, Hazel and Tommy, great-grandchildren Daryl, Billy, Harry, Kaycee, Keeva, Harlow-Rae, Cree, Patrick, Lara, Cameron and Holly, sisters Teresa (Scotland) and Imelda (England), brothers-in-law John (Moon), Denis (Larkin), Bob (Ironside) and Johnny (Sullivan), sister-in-law Phil (Jenner), nephews, nieces, extended family, Clare, Jonathan and Dot and a wide circle of friends and especially her little dog Pluto.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis