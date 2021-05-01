Philomena Hickey (nee Coady), Woodsgift

Philomena Hickey (nee Coady)

Loughinny, Woodsgift, Co Kilkenny.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock with strict adherence to Government guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for family Requiem mass at 11.30 (Max 25 people) followed by private cremation in The Island Crematorium .

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland.

