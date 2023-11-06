Philomena Hession nee Quinlan, Nenagh Manor Nursing Home & Parteen

Nenagh Manor Nursing Home & late of Parteen, Co. Limerick

Peacefully in the care of the Manor Nursing Home Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Hession. Predeceased by her siblings Sheila, Mona, Michael, Paddy and Brendan. Deeply regretted by sisters in law (Christina and Maura), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Phil Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm with Rosary at 6pm.

Remains arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie