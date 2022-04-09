Philomena Harty nee Coghlan, Nenagh

Rathnaleen and Sue Ryder House, Nenagh.

April 5th 2022

Loving wife of the late Jim, beloved mother of Seamus, Theresa, Louise, Richard, John, Patrick and Jo (Adams). Sadly missed by her brothers Dick and Phil. Philomena will be happy to join her loving sisters Peggy, Maureen, Eithne, Breda and Feinne, and brothers Sean and Paud, who have all pre-deceased her. Philomena was the last of the Coughlan girls of her generation, she touched the lives of so many, and she will be very sadly missed.

Devoted grandmother of Rosie, Mitch, Aiden, Kathryn, Iona, James, April, Jonathon, Rebecca, Christopher, Ben, Sarah, Michael, Thomas and Connor. Loving great-grandmother to Ellen, Liam, Thomas, Ebony and Reuben.

She will be missed by her sons-in-law Paul and John, and by her daughters-in-law Maggie, Caroline and Maria, and by all her nephews and nieces in Ireland, England, Australia and New Zealand.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to arrive at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30

Funeral mass in on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballina.