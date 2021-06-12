Philomena Dunne (nee Power), Ballingarry

Philomena Dunne nee Power

Dublin Hill, Ballingarry, Thurles.

Husband Michael, Sons Tim and JJ, Daughters Mary and Beatrice… Daughters-in-law Paula and Marie sons-in-law Noel and Mark, grandchildren Laura, Michele, Jenny, Michael, Emer, Daragh, Eoghan, Gavin, Shauna, Liam, Daniel, Lucy and Tommy. Great grandchildren Mikie and Teigan, Brothers John and Willie, sisters Breda and Maudie and Peg sister-in-law Ann nieces nephews, relatives neighbours and friends especially Catherine.

Philomena’s funeral shall take place privately.

Philomena’s family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

