Philomena Croke (nee Hewitt), Thurles

Philomena Croke (nee Hewitt)

Regaile, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. January 23rd 2022, in the loving care of the staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross.

Wife of the late Danny and mother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by her sons Christy, Pat and Danny, daughters Josie, Ann, Geraldine, Philomena and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, realatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lonergan’s Funeral Home Cashel on Tuesday from from 5pm -7pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Boherlahan at 11:30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence please click on the condolence link below.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer Society.

Please continue to comply with Covid-19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings and hand shaking.

