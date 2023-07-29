Philomena Burke (nee Hackett), Clonmel

Old Toberaheena, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Phil passed away peacefully, following a short illness, bravely borne, in the tender care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Friday morning surrounded by her loving family.

She is pre-deceased by her parents Pierce and Kathleen and her baby brother Pierce.

Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her husband Bartley, daughters Karen, Elaine and Róisín, sons David, Páraic and Aidan, grandchildren Kirstie, Tara, Liam, Cúán, Molly and Donnchadh, sister Nuala (Blackett), sons-in-law Rob, Mark, Neil and Tom, daughters-in-law Liz and Aisling, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her wide circle of friends and all her teaching colleagues.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre Clonmel.

https://www.idonate.ie/cause/carecancer

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

The family would ask that, over the coming days, everyone who knew Phil would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.