Edward (Eddie) Hayes, Puckane and Borrisokane

Cuain Deirge Puckane & late of Ballyspillane Borrisokane.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on Dec 30th 2022.

Predeceased by his children Baby Edward and Susan, parents Denis & Margaret and brothers Liam & Flan.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and cherished family Caroline, Wesley, Kevin, Margaret & John. Sisters Sally & Teresa, brothers Pat & Gerry. Grandchildren Patrick, Triona, Mia, David, Cillian, Fionnuala, Samantha & Shane. Sons in law Pa & Danny, daughters in law Noreen & Anne, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Eddie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday Jan 1st from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St.Patricks Church Puckane at 7.30pm.

Requiem mass on Monday 2nd Jan at 11am followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.