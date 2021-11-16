Philly McManus, Roscrea

Philly McManus

Shanakil, Roscrea. Suddenly at home.

Pre-deceased by her brother Morrie and uncle PJ. Deeply loved and missed by her parents Maria and Paddy, her brother Paraic, sisters Catherine, Patricia, Niamh, Gráinne and Roisín, brothers-in-law Fabrizio, Kevin and Chris, nephews Naoise, Donnacha, Amin, Theo and Killian, nieces Siobhan and Katie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and close friends.

Private removal on Friday morning at 11.15am arriving in St.Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence