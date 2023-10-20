Philip Ryan (Gardener), Co Limerick and Newport

Abbeyowney and Mongfune, Murroe, Co. Limerick formerly Killnerath, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

20th October 2023 peacefully in the loving care of Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus Hospital.

Beloved son of the late John and Margaret (Nee Shinners). Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Nee Power), sons James, John, Philip and Patrick, daughters in law Jacqueline, Rebekah, Bríd, grandchildren, Andrew, Ellie, Philip, Emily, Aoife, Caoimhe & James, brothers Richard (Dickie), and J.J. (Ryan Tyres), sisters Catherine (Shallee), Mary (Midleton), Ann, (Newport) and Lucy (Ballina), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Sunday 22nd October from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving on Monday 23rd October to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.