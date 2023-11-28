Philip (Philly) Deady, Clonmel

Roaring Spring Road, Scrouthea, Clonmel.

Philly passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday. Pre-deceased by his sister Josephine and brother Toddy he will be sadly missed by his loving brother John, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis