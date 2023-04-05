Philip (Phil) Tierney, Cahir and London

Ballymacadam, Cahir and London.

Died unexpectedly in London on March 26th.

Predeceased by his father Paddy, he will be very sadly missed by his loving family, mother Maura, aunt Mary, sister Deirdre, brothers John (Cubitt) and Patrick, nieces Caoilfhionn, Niamh, Tara and Evelyn, nephews James and Jack, grandniece Cait, grandnephews Max and Rory, John’s partner Helen, Patrick’s partner Julia, uncle, aunts, cousins, extended relatives and his large circle of friends.

Reposing at his brother John’s home in Ballymacadam on Good Friday from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortege arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for funeral service at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.