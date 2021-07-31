Philip Maher, Thurles

Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Anne, sons P.J. Michael, Philip and Ruairí, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Aoife, Kate, Philip-Michael, Tom, John, Jennifer, Clodagh, Alex, Ella, Niamh, Lucia and Amelia, brothers James and Patrick, sisters Anne, Bunty and Noreen, daughters in law, son in law, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Philip’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Monday 2nd August at 10am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

