Philip Garcin, Nenagh and London

Brookfield House, Coolbawn, Nenagh and formerly of London.

February 4th 2024 peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Deeply missed by his loving wife of 45 years Beulah, daughter Catriona, son Christopher, stepdaughter Fiona L’Estrange, son in law Simon, daughter in law Sue, grandchildren Clare, Henry, Chloe, Saskia & Ava, great grandchildren Billy & Arthur.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Killodiernan church of Ireland Puckane (E45YO26) on Thursday at 1.45 pm for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by private cremation service.

Philip’s funeral service will be recorded & uploaded as the broadband is poor. The link is https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095648404428