Philip Dunne, Killenaule

Dunguib, Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

March 5th 2022, passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Nora.

Deeply regretted by his sons; Paul and John, daughter Marie, daughter in-law Gráinne, son in-law Ger, sister-in-law Mary, brother John, sister Philomena, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence Dunguib, Killenaule, E41WK74 on Monday March 7th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

Removal on Tuesday March 8th to The Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass, for funeral Mass at 11:30am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

