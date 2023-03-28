Philip Doheny, Borris-in-Ossory

Rock Road, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his grandparents Cathy and Joe and his uncle Finbarr.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Sean and Fiona (nee Hogan), his sister Catherine, grandparents Barney and Nuala Hogan, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.15am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

House strictly private.