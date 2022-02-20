Phil Fogarty, Rathcabbin

Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballyfruta, Garryspilane, Limerick, London and Australia.

Died February 18th, peacefully at home, surrounded by family, in his 83rd year.

Reposing at his residence in Rathcabbin from 5pm-7pm Tuesday evening.

Removal to arrive at Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, at 10.45am on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in The Good Shepherd Cemetery, Duleek, Co. Meath, at approx 3pm.

