Phil Dwyer (nee Butler), Thurles

Turtulla, Thurles.

Peacefully in the company of her family.

Predeceased by her husband Timothy (TK) and grand-daughter Royanne.

Sadly missed by her children Mary, Ned, Alice (Williams), Tom, Kate, Tadhg, Josie (Cleary) and Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 26th Dec. from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Littleton Church on Tuesday 27th Dec. at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

House Private Please.