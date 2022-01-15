Phil Bourke, Upperchurch Village

Upperchurch Village, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

In his 96th year.

Pre deceased by his loving wife Melly.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Mary and Breeda, sons John, Jim and Philip, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’ Dwyer’s funeral home Upperchurch on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 1pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch followed by burial in the local cemetery.

House private please.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding no handshaking, face coverings and social distancing.

The mass will be streamed here.

