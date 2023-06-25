Phil Bourke (nee Carroll), Templemore

Late of the Red House Lodge, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

25th of June 2023, in her 95th Year, died peacefully in the tender care of the Sacred Heart, Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Predeceased by her husband Martin, daughter Ita and daughter in law Catherine.

Sadly, missed by her loving family, Batt, Clare, Joan, Phil and Brendan, sons in law Martin and Brian, daughter in law Valerie, sister-in-law May, grandchildren, Laura, David, Noel, Gráinne, Philippa, Alison, Kevin and Sarah, great grandson Jake, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and dear friend Betty.

May Her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Tuesday Evening from 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 3pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to L A R C C c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.