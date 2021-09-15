Phelim McManamon, Ballina

Drumbane, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, retired Garda Sergeant Killaloe and Doonbeg. Phelim passed peacefully in the loving care of the staff of The Oncology Unit, UHL surrounded by his loving family.

Predeaceased by his sister Margaret, brothers Ted and Pat.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and best friend Marie, daughters Ciara (Kiernan) and Eimear (Hennelly), adored grandchildren Mia, Ellie, Phelim, Aoibhínn and Senán, brothers, sisters, sons in law Patrick and David; nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe on Thursday the 16th of September at 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only.

In line with the Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable in the community a private funeral mass will take place on Friday the 17th at 11:30am in Our Lady and St. Lua’s Church, Ballina. Followed by burial in Ballina Church grounds. Funeral mass will be lived streamed on this link: www.churchcamlive.ie/Ballina. If you wish to express your condolences to Phelim’s family please leave a personal message in the condolence book below, this will be greatly appreciated by the McManamon family.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to The Oncology Unit , UHL, Limerick. The family wish to offer their sincere thanks to the medical team at University Hospital Limerick for their loving care and attention to Phelim.

