Peter Reidy, Cahir

Poulavalla, Kilcoran, Cahir.

Peter passed away peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Teresa and twin brother Michael.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Sophie, son Cillian, granddaughter Arabella, Cillian’s partner Eabha, sisters Geraldine and Louise, brothers Graham and John, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.